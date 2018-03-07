Sports
Carolina Panthers Player is A Hero!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty

Carolina Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey was hiking with family and friends near the Rocky Mountains when he saw a man fall about 20 feet.

72 year old, Dan Smoker Sr and his grandson, Eli were also hiking when Smoker fell. McCaffrey, his brother and a friend climbed down to help Smoker after calling 911. He described the incident for Panthers.com, “It felt like he was in the air for 10 seconds,” McCaffrey said. “I had never seen anything quite like that in my life as far as the trauma and the sound. We were in shock.”

According to Panthers.com, Smoker was diagnosed with a broken pelvis, broken femur, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck, according to Panthers.com.

The Denver Post reported reported on Tuesday, Smoker was in critical condition, but moving his hands and feet.

Photos