McDonald’s Is Taking The Burger Game Up A Notch!

Today, McDonald’s has joined the no frozen burgers revolution. Fighting stiff competition from Five Guys, Wendy’s, Shake Shack and a few other places, they will start the new burgers in 3,500 locations nationwide, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, and Salt Lake City. The rest of the participating restaurants join in by May because of the updated equipment it will take other a little while to catch up.

Hummm…so does this make you want to go back eating at McDonald’s if you stopped?

