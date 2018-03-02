This Smooth Mashup Of A$AP Ferg & Earth, Wind & Fire Is Our Weekend Shmood

The weekend has finally arrived and sometimes instead of turning up, it’s better to cool it down with some old school flavor.

Joshua Harry (a.k.a @djjkrazy on Instagram) definitely finds that balance with his slick mashup of A$AP Ferg‘s “Plain Jane” and Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “That’s the Way of the World.” Check out his mix in the clip below!

