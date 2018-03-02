Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watching Bearded Men Do The #MBakuChallenge Is So Rewarding

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment
Winston Duke visits The IMDb Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

The #Mbakuchallenge is the latest social media trend going viral and we’re just sitting back watching with joy as bearded men take on the leader of the Jabari tribe’s scene-stealing voice.

It’s Challenge Day! #Mbaku @winstoncduke

A post shared by Zai (@sir_iscott) on

So menacingly good.

We recently caught up with Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, and he had his to say about his newfound fame.

RELATED STORIES:

5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black Panther’ Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o

‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Reacts To The Internet’s Thirst’

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

13 photos Launch gallery

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.02.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 4 hours ago
03.02.18
Safaree Claims Nicki Minaj Was Abusive, Says He…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
Watching Bearded Men Do The #MBakuChallenge Is So…
 6 hours ago
03.02.18
The Internet Thinks Beyonce Took Shots At Tiffany…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
Streamed: Gucci Mane & Migos Connect On ‘Solitaire,’…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
Ladies, Sex Molds Of Safaree’s Gigantic Power Pole…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps &…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
35 items
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
This TV Reporter’s Goofy Alpha Stroll Is Going…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Made No Money…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
‘Top Off:’ Jay-Z, Beyonce & Future Bless Up…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Photos