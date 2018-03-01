Ricky Bell And His Wife Amy Drop New Video Directed By Meagan Good

Ricky Bill of Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition has dropped a new song alongside his wife Amy Correa Bell. The single is titled “Gold” and the video is directed by none other than actress Meagan Good.

Online proceeds from the video will be donated to Direct Relief, a non-profit organization that actively assists those affected by poverty and emergencies.

Watch the video below.

