Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression Or Nah?

Leave a comment
So many folks have been doing dope impersonations of T’Challa and Killmonger from Black Panther ever since the film dropped. But one of the funniest and most powerful characters to grace the screen was Winston Duke‘s character M’Baku.

People are calling for one kid on Twitter to get casted in the Black Panther sequel after his incomparable M’Baku impression went viral. Shout out to @Crossl4c for his impersonation. Did he nail it, or nah?

