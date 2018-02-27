Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression Or Nah?

So many folks have been doing dope impersonations of T’Challa and Killmonger from Black Panther ever since the film dropped. But one of the funniest and most powerful characters to grace the screen was Winston Duke‘s character M’Baku.

People are calling for one kid on Twitter to get casted in the Black Panther sequel after his incomparable M’Baku impression went viral. Shout out to @Crossl4c for his impersonation. Did he nail it, or nah?

I have watched this M'baku impression 100x 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/L4LIz6n6vq — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 25, 2018

Hit us up on Twitter or Facebook to share your thoughts.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: