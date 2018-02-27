Morning Minute: ‘Would You Now Captain Bone Spurs?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/27/18- Donald Trump said that he would have ran into the school to take the shooter out even if he didn’t have a gun. Interesting! Chris Paul says he’s afraid of Putin, the Obama legacy and so much more so how could he have possibly saved the day?

