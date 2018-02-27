Not Trying To Hear It: Florida Ex-Deputy Gives Flimsy Excuse About Why He Stayed Outside During School Shooting

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Not Trying To Hear It: Florida Ex-Deputy Gives Flimsy Excuse About Why He Stayed Outside During School Shooting

Scot Peterson did the opposite of what standards required.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Law enforcement has a strategy for dealing with an active school shooter—and it is the opposite of what a former Broward County sheriff’s deputy did during the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting.

SEE ALSO: The Florida School Shooter Is A Racist Terrorist, So Why Won’t Police Call Him That?

Prior to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, police were trained to wait until the SWAT team arrived before aggressively confronting the shooter with overwhelming force. However, that tactic gave the two Columbine shooters nearly an hour to kill 13 people and wound many others. Today, school-based security officers are trained to immediately respond to shootings before waiting for backup.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, gunned down 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. At the time, then-Deputy Scot Peterson was assigned to protect the school.

Broward County deputies are trained to confront a live shooter aggressively, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told the Miami Herald shortly after news of Peterson’s response surfaced. The only justifiable reason to run in the opposite direction from danger, as Peterson did, is if advancing would be “absolute suicide” or if the location of the shooting is a trap.

Peterson, who resigned his position on Feb. 22 after being placed on unpaid leave, was observed on video standing outside a building on campus for four minutes while the lone gunman shot his victims with an AR-15 assault rifle. While Peterson stood outside, several students and staff took heroic actions to save others.

Peterson claimed on Monday that he heard gunshots that sounded like they were coming from outside the building, adding erroneously that his training directed him to take “a tactical position” (hide) before assessing the situation.

“Let there be no mistake, Mr. Peterson wishes that he could have prevented the untimely passing of the 17 victims on that day, and his heart goes out to the families of the victims in their time of need,” Peterson’s attorney Joseph DiRuzzo said, according to the Associated Press.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump, a draft dodger who has no credibility on the issue of bravery, took a shot at Peterson on Monday for failing to act . Trump claimed that he would have rushed into the school building.

SEE ALSO:

15 Black Women Who Can Get Trump Out Of The White House In 2020

Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To Accused Rapist Harvey Weinstein

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 2 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 3 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Is This What Happens After You Die?
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Drones: Can Carry Out Attacks And Carry Your…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Photos