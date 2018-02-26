Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, record producer, activist, lyricist, actress, Erykah Badu, known as the “First Lady of Neo-Soul”, Fat bellybella, Serra Bellum, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown to name a few.

Today we celebrate Erykah’s 47th birthday!

Badu has given us great hits like “On And On“, “Next Lifetime” and “Tyrone.”As an actress, she has played a wide range of supporting roles in the following films, Blues Brothers 2000, The Cider House Rules, House of D, Before the Music Dies, and Dave Chappelle’s Block Party.

Check out a few of my favorite videos.

