Happy Birthday Erykah Badu

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, record producer, activist, lyricist, actress, Erykah Badu, known as the “First Lady of Neo-Soul”, Fat bellybella, Serra Bellum, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown to name a few.

Today we celebrate Erykah’s 47th birthday!

Erykah Badu’s daughter Puma wishes her mom a happy birthday. She’s got her mom’s looks AND voice! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/FGj4JuTKOh — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 26, 2018

Badu has given us great hits like “On And On“, “Next Lifetime” and “Tyrone.”As an actress, she has played a wide range of supporting roles in the following films, Blues Brothers 2000, The Cider House Rules, House of D, Before the Music Dies, and Dave Chappelle’s Block Party.

