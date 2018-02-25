Entertainment News
Congrats: Robin Thicke and girlfriend welcome new daughter

Jodi Berry
14th Annual Diversity Awards Gala - Backstage

Source: Stephen Shugerman / Getty

Singer Robin Thicke posted a video to Instagram holding his new baby on Saturday. It’s his second child and the first with model girlfriend April Love Geary, baby Mia Love Thicke, was born on Feb. 22.

