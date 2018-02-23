Top Of The Morning: Throwing It Back To Birmingham!

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/23/18- It’s Friday which means Tom and Sybil look back at 25 amazing years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show. This time their throwing it back to the 2003 Birmingham Sky Show with Ruben Studdard, George Clinton, and the P-Funk All-Stars!

