Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And The Internet Reacts

After two kids and 22 years of marriage, Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin have called it quits. Campbell made the announcement on her Twitter account.

After 27 years of being together and 2 amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce. It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family." @DUANEMARTIN_ said to me Best this morn “we are family FOREVER” — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) February 22, 2018

Hit the flip to see how fans are reacting to the news.

