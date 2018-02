Quincy Jones’ Six Daughters Held An Intervention And Now He’s Apologizing For His Recent, Shocking Comments

Remember a few weeks back when Quincy Jones was telling everyone’s business? Michael Jackson. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye?

Well, his six daughters decided he was doing too much and staged a family intervention to stop his shenanigans.

Read More: Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael Jackson Was A Thief And Richard Pryor Slept With Marlon Brando

