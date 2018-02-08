Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael Jackson Was A Thief And Richard Pryor Slept With Marlon Brando

Whew. If you have a secret, don’t tell Quincy Jones because he’ll tell the world.
After admitting that he dated Ivanka Trump a few years back, Jones went on to spill tea about some other folks that we know.
About the Beatles being whack:
About the Clintons and who killed Kennedy:
About Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye and James Baldwin sleeping with Marlon Brando:
About Michael Jackson:
You worked with Michael Jackson more than anyone he wasn’t related to. What’s something people don’t understand about him?
I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] “State of IndependenceOriginally written by Vangelis and longtime Yes front man Jon Anderson, “State of Independence” was recorded by Donna Summer in 1982. Jones produced Summer’s version, Michael Jackson helped out on backing vocals, and the song’s central riff does sound awfully similar (albeit faster) to the iconic bass riff on Jackson’s hit single “Billie Jean.” It should also be noted that, last year, Jones won a lawsuit over a royalties dispute against Jackson’s estate.” and “Billie Jean.” The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come.
How so?
Greedy, man. Greedy. “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c sectionPhillinganes, an in-demand studio keyboardist, played on a handful of Jackson-Jones collaborations, including the 1979 album Off the Wall, from which “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” comes.. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it.
How much were his problems wrapped up with fame?
You mean with the way he looked? He had a problem with his looks because his father told him he was ugly and abused himJackson described being abused by his father Joe in a 1993 interview with Oprah, as well as in a 2003 interview with Martin Bashir. “It was really bad,” he recalled during the latter.. What do you expect?
It’s such a strange juxtaposition — how Michael’s music was so joyous, but his life just seems sadder and more odd as time goes by.
Yes, but at the end Michael’s problem was PropofolIn 2009, not long after Jackson’s death, the Los Angeles County coroner announced that the singer’s death was caused by “acute propofol intoxication.” Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, had been prescribing the powerful sedative, which Jackson called his “milk,” to help with the singer’s insomnia. In 2011, Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s death., and that problem affects everyone — doesn’t matter if you’re famous. Big Pharma making OxyContin and all that shit is a serious thing. I was around the White House for eight years with the Clintons, and I’d learn about how much influence Big Pharma has. It’s no joke. What’s your sign, man?
Smh. Quincy can’t hold water. And the internet loved every bit of it.
8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life
8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life
1. His Calling1 of 8
2. His Real Name2 of 8
3. His Parents3 of 8
4. His Nickname4 of 8
5. His Death5 of 8
6. Recognition6 of 8
7. One Love7 of 8
8. The Rockstar8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark