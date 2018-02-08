Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael Jackson Was A Thief And Richard Pryor Slept With Marlon Brando

Whew. If you have a secret, don’t tell Quincy Jones because he’ll tell the world.

After admitting that he dated Ivanka Trump a few years back, Jones went on to spill tea about some other folks that we know.

About the Beatles being whack:

the quincy jones interview is wild for so many reasons but I am glad to see that BEATLES ARE TRASH is an inalienable truth shared by black folks of every generation https://t.co/JP6gKrxuJ1 pic.twitter.com/GmsrhJfKV7 — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) February 7, 2018

About the Clintons and who killed Kennedy:

So Quincy Jones knows that Hillary keeps dark secrets AND who killed JFK? This interview has it ALL! pic.twitter.com/Sl2SZ4KLBL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 7, 2018

About Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye and James Baldwin sleeping with Marlon Brando:

I know that everyone is currently sharing the BOMB-ASS Quincy Jones interview right now but WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?? Marlon Brando and James Baldwin/Richard Pryor/Marvin Gaye ???? pic.twitter.com/irfuM3ibad — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) February 7, 2018

About Michael Jackson:

You worked with Michael Jackson more than anyone he wasn’t related to. What’s something people don’t understand about him?

I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] “State of IndependenceOriginally written by Vangelis and longtime Yes front man Jon Anderson, “State of Independence” was recorded by Donna Summer in 1982. Jones produced Summer’s version, Michael Jackson helped out on backing vocals, and the song’s central riff does sound awfully similar (albeit faster) to the iconic bass riff on Jackson’s hit single “Billie Jean.” It should also be noted that, last year, Jones won a lawsuit over a royalties dispute against Jackson’s estate.” and “Billie Jean.” The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come.

How so?

Greedy, man. Greedy. “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c sectionPhillinganes, an in-demand studio keyboardist, played on a handful of Jackson-Jones collaborations, including the 1979 album Off the Wall, from which “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” comes.. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it.

What about outside of music? What’s misunderstood about Michael? I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bullshit. I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bullshit.

How much were his problems wrapped up with fame?

You mean with the way he looked? He had a problem with his looks because his father told him he was ugly and abused himJackson described being abused by his father Joe in a 1993 interview with Oprah, as well as in a 2003 interview with Martin Bashir. “It was really bad,” he recalled during the latter.. What do you expect?

It’s such a strange juxtaposition — how Michael’s music was so joyous, but his life just seems sadder and more odd as time goes by.

Yes, but at the end Michael’s problem was PropofolIn 2009, not long after Jackson’s death, the Los Angeles County coroner announced that the singer’s death was caused by “acute propofol intoxication.” Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, had been prescribing the powerful sedative, which Jackson called his “milk,” to help with the singer’s insomnia. In 2011, Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s death., and that problem affects everyone — doesn’t matter if you’re famous. Big Pharma making OxyContin and all that shit is a serious thing. I was around the White House for eight years with the Clintons, and I’d learn about how much influence Big Pharma has. It’s no joke. What’s your sign, man?

Smh. Quincy can’t hold water. And the internet loved every bit of it.

Quincy Jones: I can’t talk about this in public: Also Quincy: pic.twitter.com/kkhncWM7co — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2018

That Quincy Jones interview is the most compressive course in American history I’ve ever taken — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 7, 2018

The most awesome thing about that Quincy Jones interview is that there were still things he didn't want to talk about in public. That was him holding back still! — Rod (@rodimusprime) February 8, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark