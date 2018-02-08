Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael Jackson Was A Thief And Richard Pryor Slept With Marlon Brando

Karen Clark
58 reads
Leave a comment
Assouline And Coca-Cola Celebrate The Launch Of The Assouline Memoire Set - Coca-Cola: Film, Music & Sports At Siren Studios In Los Angeles

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Whew. If you have a secret, don’t tell Quincy Jones because he’ll tell the world.

After admitting that he dated Ivanka Trump a few years back, Jones went on to spill tea about some other folks that we know.

About the Beatles being whack:

About the Clintons and who killed Kennedy:

About Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye and James Baldwin sleeping with Marlon Brando:

About Michael Jackson:

You worked with Michael Jackson more than anyone he wasn’t related to. What’s something people don’t understand about him?

I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] State of IndependenceOriginally written by Vangelis and longtime Yes front man Jon Anderson, “State of Independence” was recorded by Donna Summer in 1982. Jones produced Summer’s version, Michael Jackson helped out on backing vocals, and the song’s central riff does sound awfully similar (albeit faster) to the iconic bass riff on Jackson’s hit single “Billie Jean.” It should also be noted that, last year, Jones won a lawsuit over a royalties dispute against Jackson’s estate.” and “Billie Jean.” The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come.

How so?

Greedy, man. Greedy. “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c sectionPhillinganes, an in-demand studio keyboardist, played on a handful of Jackson-Jones collaborations, including the 1979 album Off the Wall, from which “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” comes.. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it.

 What about outside of music? What’s misunderstood about Michael?

I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bullshit.

How much were his problems wrapped up with fame?

You mean with the way he looked? He had a problem with his looks because his father told him he was ugly and abused himJackson described being abused by his father Joe in a 1993 interview with Oprah, as well as in a 2003 interview with Martin Bashir. “It was really bad,” he recalled during the latter.. What do you expect?

It’s such a strange juxtaposition — how Michael’s music was so joyous, but his life just seems sadder and more odd as time goes by.

Yes, but at the end Michael’s problem was PropofolIn 2009, not long after Jackson’s death, the Los Angeles County coroner announced that the singer’s death was caused by “acute propofol intoxication.” Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, had been prescribing the powerful sedative, which Jackson called his “milk,” to help with the singer’s insomnia. In 2011, Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s death., and that problem affects everyone — doesn’t matter if you’re famous. Big Pharma making OxyContin and all that shit is a serious thing. I was around the White House for eight years with the Clintons, and I’d learn about how much influence Big Pharma has. It’s no joke. What’s your sign, man?

Smh. Quincy can’t hold water. And the internet loved every bit of it.

 

8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life

Continue reading 8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life

8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

clinton , Kennedy , Marlon Brando , Michael Jackson , Quincy Jones , Richard Pryor

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 2 hours ago
02.08.18
'A Haunted House 2' - Los Angeles Premiere
New Music: Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Hot or Not
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Assouline And Coca-Cola Celebrate The Launch Of The Assouline Memoire Set - Coca-Cola: Film, Music & Sports At Siren Studios In Los Angeles
Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Pure Talent: You Have To See @TheKingOfWeird’s BHM…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
CupcakKe Reacts To Old People Reacting To CupcakKe
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination
Is Jordan Peele Considering a ‘Get Out’ Sequel?
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 12 hours ago
02.08.18
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Story
 16 hours ago
02.08.18
Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Take On…
 18 hours ago
02.08.18
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 21 hours ago
02.08.18
Photos