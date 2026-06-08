Black Unemployment, SNAP Changes, Politics, and More
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Black Unemployment, SNAP Changes, Politics, and More
- Trump's claim on Black unemployment lacks accuracy, raising concerns about his use of economic statistics.
- Los Angeles mayoral race heads to a runoff, with voters weighing accountability against experience.
- New limits on SNAP purchases in many states could reshape grocery routines for families relying on these benefits.
Sybil Wilkes delivers a quick, no-nonsense roundup of the headlines that matter most to our community. Today’s “What We Need to Know” segment moves fast, touching on politics, local leadership, family budgets, and a powerful piece of our shared history. Here’s a closer look at the stories shaping the conversation.are. Here’s what you need to keep on your radar.
READ MORE STORIES
A Misleading Claim on Black Unemployment
President Trump drew sharp criticism during a Wisconsin event over the weekend when he claimed that Black unemployment had reached its lowest level ever, then admitted he didn’t know where the figure came from. The numbers tell a different story. Federal data shows Black unemployment stood at 6.6% in May, higher than when he took office in January 2025 and higher than rates seen throughout much of the Biden administration. For families watching their finances closely, accuracy matters. The episode renewed long-standing concerns about the president’s repeated use of inaccurate economic statistics, especially when those numbers touch our communities directly.
RELATED STORY: Despite Trump’s White Savior Claims, Black People Did Worse Economically Under Him In 2025
Los Angeles Mayoral Race Heads to a Runoff
Out West, Los Angeles is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown. Mayor Karen Bass and fellow Democrat Councilwoman Nithya Rahman are officially on track for a November runoff that will decide the city’s leadership. Bass faced a tougher-than-expected challenge from Rahman after heavy criticism of her first term in office. Both women cleared the field, defeating reality TV personality Spencer Pratt along the way. With one of the nation’s largest cities on the line, this race is one to watch as voters weigh accountability against experience.
New Limits on SNAP Purchases
Closer to the kitchen table, several states are moving forward with new rules limiting what SNAP recipients can buy. Many of the restrictions target soda, candy, and energy drinks, part of a broader push to encourage healthier eating. By 2028, nearly half of all U.S. states are expected to have some form of restriction on sugary drinks or sweets bought through SNAP. For families who rely on these benefits, the changes could reshape grocery routines and spark real conversations about food access, choice, and what healthier living looks like on a budget.
Black America 250: Honoring Robert Morris
Today’s historical spotlight shines on June 8, 1823, the birthdate of Robert Morris, one of the first Black lawyers in the United States and a pioneering civil rights advocate practicing in Boston. Morris became the first known Black attorney to argue a case before a jury in Massachusetts, and he stood firmly in the fight against slavery. In 1851, he helped rescue fugitive slave Shadrach Minkins from custody, aiding his escape to freedom in Canada. His courage remains a lasting example of what it means to fight for justice.
RELATED STORY: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Black Unemployment, SNAP Changes, Politics, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 141
-
Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music
-
Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24