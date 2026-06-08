‘We Almost Lost The Goat!?’ — Simone Biles Reveals Near-Death Health Scare That Landed Her In The Hospital: 13 Wild Reactions

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a recent health scare that landed her in the hospital.

The 11-time Olympic medalist didn’t get into details of the frightening medical moment but did say she almost passed away as she showed off a wrist full of hospital bands.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” she begins. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.”

She adds that it was “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.”

It was made even more frightening because she didn’t have her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, by her side, because the Indianapolis Colts are in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

But thankfully, she’s on the mend and has been resting up, and promises to eventually tell her fans what happened.

She finishes the message, “I’ve been in bed resting this week, I’ll explain sooner or later, but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited &or sent flowers loooovveeee y’all.”

In her Instagram story, she shared a couple of photos of the bouquets she received, as well as another shot of her lying in bed with her two dogs beside her, showing her heart rate and a caption that read “I’ll be here.”

Biles has always been transparent about her health problems with her fans, dating back to the 2020 Summer Olympics when she was pulled out of competition after she suffered from the “twisties.”

She’s also been vocal about the importance of mental health for athletes.

“I say put mental health first,” she said upon withdrawing from competition in 2021. “Because if you don’t, then you’re not going to enjoy your sport and you’re not going to succeed as much as you want to. So it’s OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are — rather than just battle through it.”

See social media’s reaction to her health update below.

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