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27th Annual Small Business Expo Happening in Raleigh

Raleigh’s 27th Annual Small Business Expo Opens Doors for Local Entrepreneurs

Published on June 8, 2026
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Raleigh’s small business community has something powerful to look forward to.

The City of Raleigh’s 27th Annual Small Business Expo and Conference is set for Wednesday, June 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at NC State’s McKimmon Center on Gorman Street in Raleigh — and this year promises to be one for the books.

Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 sat down with Pamela Gales of Wake County Public School System and Lakeisha Shaw of the City of Raleigh to break down everything small business owners need to know about the event.

The day kicks off with lunch and a keynote speaker, followed by business development workshops in the early afternoon — including a session on AI. The day wraps up with an expo featuring roughly 70 exhibitors, including City of Raleigh staff, Wake County Public School System departments, general contractors, and nonprofits that provide business development support.

For Gales, the real value is in the human connection.

“I think it’s so important for small businesses to really understand the face-to-face talk time that they’re going to get with these vendors,” she said. “We’re stronger together than separate.”

Shaw echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the doors that open when you show up in person.

“You’re getting face time with the departments, the project managers who are leading these projects,” she said. One small business that attended a previous expo was later awarded a contract with Wake County Public Schools — a direct result of that in-person connection.

And the best part? It’s free. “Free is my favorite word,” Gales said with a laugh. “Anytime I see that word free, you start paying attention.”

Registration is required only for the lunch portion, and tickets are limited — so act fast. The expo from 3:30 to 5 p.m. requires no registration and is open to all.

This is your community showing up for you. Don’t miss it.

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