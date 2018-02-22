Entertainment News
Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali

Hip Hop mogul explains where he's been since sexual assault allegations

Russell Simmons is finally breaking his silence after being slammed with sexual assault allegations.

Uncle Rush has been laying low since several women accused him of sexual assault last month.

Yesterday, however, he revealed where he’s been and what he’s been up to since his personal scandal began.

“I’m in Bali writing, meditating at holy sites and practicing asanas. Letting everyone speak, while I listen,” he wrote in an Instagram post, explaining that he’s doing some spiritual maintenance.

“Focusing and praying to realize one goal, BEING A MORE USEFUL SERVANT OF GOD. I want to fully devote myself to my daughters, the underserved communities I’ve always worked with and the growth of a new conscious community,” he added, choosing not to directly address the allegations against him. “We need a revolution of consciousness. Now is the time for new beginnings. One awakened being at time.”

RELATED STORIES:

Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: “These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known”

Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali

