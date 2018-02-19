Yikes! Video Of Seemingly Intoxicated Jill Scott Appears On Social Media

Jill Scott has been going through some things. She and her husband are divorcing after 18 months of marriage and things are ugly. Gag orders, restraining orders…chile, it’s a mess.

In the midst of that, a video surfaced over the weekend that seems to show an intoxicated Jill.

Read More: Fergie’s Version Of The National Anthem Was So Bad That You Had To Wonder If It Was A SNL Skit

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark