Fergie’s Version Of The National Anthem Was So Bad That You Had To Wonder If It Was A SNL Skit

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The talk of the NBA All-Star Game today isn’t about the players…it’s about Fergie’s version of the National Anthem, which was like nails on a chalkboard.

 

Fix it, Jesus.

The reactions were priceless:

 

 

