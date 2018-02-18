Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ set to smash the box office with whopping $218 million opening weekend

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther 3

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong’o and Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright between press junkets share a IG lit freestyle about Wakonda. Check out Troublemaker and MC Underbite spit lyrics below!

Read Also:

43 Wakanda Inspired Hairstyles To Help You Slay The Movie Theater This Weekend

Racists Post Images Of Battered Women To Claim They Were Attacked By ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Black Panther Movie , Letitia Wright , Lupita Nyong’o , movie

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ set to smash the box office with whopping $218 million opening weekend

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ set to smash the box office…
 2 hours ago
02.18.18
'Sicario' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Joe Jackson’s love child to release tell all…
 4 hours ago
02.18.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 day ago
02.17.18
18 photos
Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Publicity Still From 'Coming To America'
Check Out How People Are Showing Up To…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
We Are Wakanda: Angela Bassett & Letitia Wright…
 3 days ago
02.16.18
On The Mend! Wendy Williams Gives Health Update…
 3 days ago
02.16.18
Viola Davis On Being Called ‘The Black Meryl…
 3 days ago
02.16.18
10 items
These Remixed Photos Are Dedicated To Powerful Moments…
 3 days ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 3 days ago
02.16.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 3 days ago
02.16.18
Photos