Black BDSM Woman Says She Challenges Men To Read Feminist Theory

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black BDSM Woman Says She Challenges Men To Read Feminist Theory

This is about power dynamics, she says.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

In a world cloaked in some dark mystery, one Black woman is using BDSM to bring some knowledge to light. A Black dominatrix, known as Mistress Velvet, is using Black feminist theory to teach White men about women’s rights. She requires the White and cisgender men who hire her to read those works and address supremacy.

“I am now given this platform to make white, cis men think about things in certain ways,” Mistress Velvet, a Chicago-based master’s graduate, said. “Just allowing them to be submissive doesn’t always allow for the more drastic shift in the framework and thinking that I want. So I have to bring in my girls, like Audre Lorde and Patricia Hill Collins, and make these men actually read about black feminism.”

It’s an eye-opening experience for the men that learn to think more about systems of inequality, she said.”Then, it’s moving from them simply fetishizing black women, to realizing: This is a systemic issue I’m contributing to by the virtue of being a white man and being rich,” Velvet explained.

Her hope is that the things that she teaches in her private space will impact men’s behaviors in the outside world. It is important for men to realize that Black women are powerful, a lesson that had led one man to hold doors open for African-American women, she said.

One client even started an organization for black single mothers in the South Side of Chicago, she added. She is happy about the impact that her lessons have had on men. 

“I started to think more about my relationship with them,” Velvet said. “A lot of them were asking questions. Some people were saying, “This is really impacting me in terms of how I think outside of our sessions.”

She also says that what she does means something to her.

“I would say, first and foremost, that I describe it as a form of reparations ― not in a systemic way like we’re getting land back, but definitely on an individual level,” Velvet said, “it provides me with an emotional sense of reparations.”

SEE ALSO:

Three Applebee’s Employees Fired And Location Shuts Down For Racially Profiling Two Black Women

Candidate Blasts ‘Sellout’ African-Americans Supporting White Democrat In Illinois Governor Race

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 14 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 16 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 17 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 18 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Trending
Trending
Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Photos