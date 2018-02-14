Racist White Students Go Unpunished For ‘F**k All N**ers’ Snapchat Video

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Racist White Students Go Unpunished For ‘F**k All N**ers’ Snapchat Video

Parents are outraged.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Everyday we are learning that it is a myth the younger generation is more open-minded and progressive. There are countless reports of racism at schools all over the country and the latest incident in Chandler, Arizona is, unfortunately, no shocker.

According to AZ Central, on MLK Day, a group of white students from Santan Junior High School in Chandler, Arizona ranted on Snapchat, “F**k all n****ers” and “Martin Luther King deserved to be killed.” What has the school done? Absolutely nothing. See the news clip below:

During a community forum meeting, a mother said, “We are still waiting for some type of discipline against the students for making this disgusting and hateful video. This happened nine days ago.” A father said, “How does a student who gets bullied or harassed and intimidated and called the N-word go into the same classroom students who did that, laughing and snickering and feel like it’s a safe learning environment?”

The school claims they cannot do anything because the Snapchat was recorded at a party, not on school grounds. Principal Barbara Kowalinski  released this statement, “While the students’ actions do not fall under the purview of the school, we condemn on the strongest terms the highly offensive language and actions. Please continue to reach out to your children and discuss the harm of language that is offensive and inappropriate in our community.”

Reportedly, Black students are being incessantly bullied at Santan Junior High School. Hopefully, it won’t take someone to get hurt for the school to have repercussions for racism.

SOURCE: AZ Central

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Racist White Students Go Unpunished For ‘F**k All N**ers’ Snapchat Video

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere
 3 hours ago
02.14.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 6 hours ago
02.14.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 7 hours ago
02.14.18
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Fantasia Barrino’s nephew shot dead in North Carolina
 8 hours ago
02.14.18
Valentines Day Roses, What’s The Meaning Behind Each…
 16 hours ago
02.14.18
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
This Mardi Gras Proposal Is The Cutest And…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Being A Father To Baby Stormi Has Reportedly…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
LeBron James Teams With ‘Atlanta’ Writers For ‘House…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Trim Your Pet’s Nails Using This Dad’s ‘Genius’…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.
This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Photos