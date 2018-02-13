This Mardi Gras Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Creative Thing Ever

One woman wasn’t expecting for her life to be changed forever while she celebrated Mardi Gras. During a parade, she was given a teddy bear but little did she know the stuffed toy contained her boyfriend’s proposal.

The video is definitely a tear-jerker. Watch it below.

Bruh a lady caught a bear at the parade with a marriage proposal from her bf on it that's crazy and creative as fuck pic.twitter.com/5wKtlSo9m2 — 💰inatra (@DvnkTheDJ) February 12, 2018

