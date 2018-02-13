Entertainment News
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She Hasn’t Had Plastic Surgery

Karen Clark
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017

After a recent red carpet appearance, people have been saying that she looks great…like REALLY, REALLY great. The rumors have been that maybe the singing legend has gone under the knife.

 

But Ms. Knight wants you to know that these looks and genes are straight from God, not a plastic surgeon. She also says she’s been playing a lot of tennis lately.

 

 

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

#NYFWNOIR: See What The Stars Wore For The Welcome To Wakanda NYFW Show

#NYFWNOIR: See What The Stars Wore For The Welcome To Wakanda NYFW Show

Black Panther mixed with NYFW on Monday evening for a soireé that will be talked about for months. 10 designers, including  LaQuan Smith, Chromat, Brother Veilles and more created a charity collection, inspired by Black Panther, to be auctioned off. What's even more interesting than the fashion presentation is what the stars wore. Check out our fave celebs that walked the red carpet and get up close and personal with their outfits.

 

Photos