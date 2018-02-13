Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She Hasn’t Had Plastic Surgery

After a recent red carpet appearance, people have been saying that she looks great…like REALLY, REALLY great. The rumors have been that maybe the singing legend has gone under the knife.

Wow! @MsGladysKnight look beautiful, not that she was not beautiful before but this is some good work. You go! Gladys. pic.twitter.com/vdin4jwN5e — Live, Love, Laugh (@MsPulley_1) February 3, 2018

But Ms. Knight wants you to know that these looks and genes are straight from God, not a plastic surgeon. She also says she’s been playing a lot of tennis lately.

I feel like I won a gold medal 🎖with all the compliments. You guys keep me young! Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. Of course I can't do this alone, I have the best glam squad and team that keeps me looking fresh and on point. #trezyhair #FeelingGood #2018 pic.twitter.com/EXbpqHljdL — Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) February 10, 2018

