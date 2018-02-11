Say What? ‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash is considering run for Congress

Stacy Dash took to her Twitter account to ask her supporters how they would feel if she used her extensive background to run for office.

Dash, an outspoken conservative, was fired as a contributor on Fox News after she cursed on-air commenting on former President Obama‘s attitude towards fighting terror. Sounds like her potty mouth would fit right in with the current administration.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

