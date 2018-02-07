Michael B. Jordan Lives At Home With His Parnets

3 reads Leave a comment
You would think a 30 year old man who can afford to live anywhere would be a little ashamed not Michael B. Jordan. He told Ellen DeGeneres that he’s not ashamed.
“I love my parents but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting.” He told DeGeners that “You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have those random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night, and just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time.”
Well okay then.
Currently Jordan is co-staring in ‘Black Panther’ and working on ‘Creed 2’.
When In France: Willow Smith, Michael B. Jordan, & More Spotted At Paris Fashion Week
13 photos Launch gallery
When In France: Willow Smith, Michael B. Jordan, & More Spotted At Paris Fashion Week
1. Will and Willow Smith attend the Chanel show.Source:Splash News 1 of 13
2. Willow poses ahead of the Chanel show.Source:Splash News 2 of 13
3. Olivia Palermo hits up the Versace show.Source:Splash News 3 of 13
4. Lil Kim was spotted outside the Ralph & Russo show.Source:Splash News 4 of 13
5. Jourdan Dunn attends the Ralph & Russo show.Source:Splash News 5 of 13
6. Adriana Lima outside the Ralph & Russo show.Source:Splash News 6 of 13
7. Michael B. Jordan and A$AP Rocky attend the Dior Homme show.Source:Splash News 7 of 13
8. David Beckham at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show.Source:Splash News 8 of 13
9. Robert Pattinson at the Dior Homme show.Source:Splash News 9 of 13
10. Naomi Campbell spotted arriving at the Versace show.Source:Splash News 10 of 13
11. Bella Hadid attended the Versace show.Source:Splash News 11 of 13
12. Natalie Dormer at the Schiaparelli show.Source:Splash News 12 of 13
13. Dwyane Wade seen at the Dior Homme show.Source:Splash News 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours