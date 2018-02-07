Celebrity News
Michael B. Jordan Lives At Home With His Parnets

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

You would think a 30 year old man who can afford to live anywhere would be a little ashamed not Michael B. Jordan. He told Ellen DeGeneres that he’s not ashamed.

“I love my parents but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting.” He told DeGeners that “You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have those random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night, and just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time.”

Well okay then.

Currently Jordan is co-staring in ‘Black Panther’ and working on ‘Creed 2’.

