National
Home > National

Former Athlete’s Powerful Speech Might Have Been Overlooked Super Bowl Weekend

A word to get you through the week.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Surely many folks were tuned into the Super Bowl Sunday evening, but the whole weekend was full of inspiration you might have missed.

On Saturday night, BET aired the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, and it involved great performances and praiseworthy moments.

One part in particular moved the crowd in a deep way. Former NFL player Tommie Harris took to the stage and described his experience losing his wife only 41 days after they were married. How he handled the situation was nothing short of inspirational.

Check out the clip below, which has already received 5 million views on Facebook!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Former Athlete’s Powerful Speech Might Have Been Overlooked Super Bowl Weekend

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.
Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched…
 26 mins ago
02.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging…
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Anais Shows Jaquae The Sunken Place…
 13 hours ago
02.06.18
Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success
 15 hours ago
02.06.18
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade
 15 hours ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
 17 hours ago
02.06.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 18 hours ago
02.06.18
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The…
 18 hours ago
02.06.18
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him…
 18 hours ago
02.06.18
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of…
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
Laila Ali Combines Delicious Recipes & Healthy Options…
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
Is It The End Of An Era? Major…
 20 hours ago
02.06.18
Photos