Is Omarosa Already Teaming Up Against The Only Other Black Woman On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?

Two months ago, Omarosa was rallying against Black folks at the White House. Now, she appears to be doing the same damn thing on Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

According to HiddenRemote.com, Trump’s BFF formed a “strong woman” alliance with Tony-winning Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur and actress Shannon Elizabeth. The site reports, “Fans who signed up for the live feeds got a brief glimpse of the action inside the Celebrity Big Brother USA house on Friday. And they saw the makings of an early alliance. Marissa Jaret Winokur, Shannon Elizabeth, and Omarosa Manigault pinky-swore that they would work together during the season.”

First #CBBUS alliance Marissa, Omarosa, and Shannon…who saw that one coming?! Not, me. pic.twitter.com/xquVF46jxI — Big Brother Access #CBBUS (@bigbroaccess) February 2, 2018

We would bet money that Omarosa is behind this team. However, if they want an all-woman alliance, why would Omarosa leave out the only other Black woman in the cast — Cosby kid Keisha Knight Pulliam? It would be no shock if Omarosa was threatened by another Black woman, considering her history. Omarosa has attacked April Ryan, Angela Rye, Joy-Ann Reid, Wendy Williams, Robin Roberts and even the harmless La Toya Jackson. In case you forgot, watch how she disrespected La Toya in the video below:

Also, don’t forget Omarosa wasn’t even loyal to other Black Republicans, they complained she blocked them from the White House. That said, thankfully Omarosa is back to where she should be — debasing herself on reality television.

