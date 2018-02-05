Is Omarosa Already Teaming Up Against The Only Other Black Woman On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?

Photo by

News One
Home > Uncategorized

Is Omarosa Already Teaming Up Against The Only Other Black Woman On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?

She is doing what she does best.

News One
3 reads
Leave a comment

Two months ago, Omarosa was rallying against Black folks at the White House. Now, she appears to be doing the same damn thing on Celebrity Big Brother,  which premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

According to HiddenRemote.com, Trump’s BFF formed a “strong woman” alliance with Tony-winning Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur and actress Shannon Elizabeth. The site reports, “Fans who signed up for the live feeds got a brief glimpse of the action inside the Celebrity Big Brother USA house on Friday. And they saw the makings of an early alliance. Marissa Jaret Winokur, Shannon Elizabeth, and Omarosa Manigault pinky-swore that they would work together during the season.”

We would bet money that Omarosa is behind this team. However, if they want an all-woman alliance, why would Omarosa leave out the only other Black woman in the cast — Cosby kid Keisha  Knight Pulliam? It would be no shock if Omarosa was threatened by another Black woman, considering her history. Omarosa has attacked April Ryan, Angela Rye, Joy-Ann Reid, Wendy Williams, Robin Roberts and even the harmless La Toya Jackson. In case you forgot, watch how she disrespected La Toya in the video below:

Also, don’t forget Omarosa wasn’t even loyal to other Black Republicans, they complained she blocked them from the White House. That said, thankfully Omarosa is back to where she should be — debasing herself on reality television.

SOURCE: HiddenRemote.com

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Is Omarosa Already Teaming Up Against The Only Other Black Woman On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Whew! After These Pics Of Mary J. Blige,…
 9 hours ago
02.05.18
BBL - Stars v Thunder
Will Smith Made A Whole Movie On Instagram…
 10 hours ago
02.05.18
36 items
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciation Day…
 10 hours ago
02.05.18
Michael Jackson
Do You Remember The Day Michael Jackson Changed…
 10 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Appears Tipsy and drops F-Bomb on…
 12 hours ago
02.05.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 13 hours ago
02.05.18
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Take Our Poll: Favorite Super Bowl Ads
 13 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia…
 21 hours ago
02.05.18
Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
 22 hours ago
02.05.18
9 itemsSuper Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII
 23 hours ago
02.05.18
Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Daughter To The…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
Chicken wings served on wood
POLL: Top Ten Best Chicken Wing Flavors
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Photos