Huggy Lowdown: Justin Didn’t Stand Up For Janet

2/5/18- The hashtag Janet Jackson Appreciation Day was travelling around social media yesterday as Justin Timberlake performed his half time show. People are still mad at him for Nipplegate and now especially mad for using Prince in his halftime show. Timberlake has made Huggy’s Bamma Of The Week list.

