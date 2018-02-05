DJ Mo Dave Talks The Power Of Protests For Black History Month [VIDEO]

Follow MAJIC 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945
DJ Mo Dave talks the power of protests for Black History Month.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)
28 photos Launch gallery
Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)
1. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 1 of 28
2. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 2 of 28
3. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 3 of 28
4. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 4 of 28
5. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 5 of 28
6. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 6 of 28
7. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 7 of 28
8. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 8 of 28
9. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 9 of 28
10. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 10 of 28
11. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 11 of 28
12. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 12 of 28
13. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 13 of 28
14. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 14 of 28
15. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 15 of 28
16. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 16 of 28
17. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 17 of 28
18. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 18 of 28
19. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 19 of 28
20. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 20 of 28
21. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 21 of 28
22. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 22 of 28
23. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 23 of 28
24. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 24 of 28
25. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 25 of 28
26. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 26 of 28
27. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 27 of 28
28. Urban Intellectuals Black History Month CardsSource: 28 of 28
DJ Mo Dave Talks The Power Of Protests For Black History Month [VIDEO] was originally published on majic945.com
comments – add yours