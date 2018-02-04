Entertainment News
5 Videos That Prove Cam’ron Can Go From The Block To The Boardroom Real Quick

Source: Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Getty

Source: Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Getty

Today is Cam’ron‘s 42nd birthday and we can’t help but notice how much he’s stepped his game up professionally in recent years.

Have you seen him giving Super Bowl predictions with Sports Illustrated’s Pro Football Now?

 

Besides being a trendsetter back in the day, Cam was also known to say the first thing that came to his mind, regardless of who he offends. In the early 2000’s, he was White media’s go-to guy when it came to addressing the lyrics in most hip hop songs. Remember the infamous Bill O’Reilly debacle?

 

 

In the words of Killa Cam himself — you wasn’t there. It’s great to see that hip hop has grown up so much, and artists can evolve without losing the essence of who they are. From Harlem, to Hollywood, it the flip for more moments when Cam was totally Cam, unapologetically.

Photos