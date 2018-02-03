Morgan Freeman And Peter Dinklage Face Off In Super Bowl Ad Rap Battle

Continue reading Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram

Serena's Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram

[caption id="attachment_2878855" align="alignleft" width="853"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid...and she has her own Instagram page to prove it! Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the 'Gram baby-style.