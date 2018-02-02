The Bamma Of The Week Is Devin Nunes & The GOP

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/2/18- Before announcing Bamma of The Week, Huggy wanted to give another Black history fact. He explained that Calvin Taylor was the first brother to take a white woman to the Essence Festival! Devin Nunes and the GOP have been elected as the Bamma Of The Week for the mess with the Russia prob and the release of the memo.

