French Montana Reveals That Max B Will Be Released From Prison This Year

The rapper is excited for his friend to come back home

Time Warner Cable Studios And Revolt Bring the Music Revolution

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Max B is reportedly set to be released from prison later on this year, at least that’s what his longtime friend French Montana is telling us.

The “Unforgettable” rapper posted a photo of the Silver Surfer on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “Wavyyyy in the joint! Can’t wait till u get home this year.” French didn’t give any concrete details about when Max is supposed to be released, but the promise of “this year” is obviously getting people very excited.

French Montana just recently talked with BET last month, going into detail about his relationship with Max B. “He’s one person that definitely I learned from, and I feel like he’s one person that’s gifted, probably the most gifted person that I’ve met when it comes to music. When he caught his case and the judge gave him 75 years and I was right there with him in the courthouse, he just turned around and looked at me. He took it on the chin like a man. Every time you speak to him, his spirit’s so positive.”

In 2016, it was announced that Max had entered a plea agreement that significantly shortened Max’s original 75-year sentence from 2009, which included since-dropped charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

We’ll find out soon enough whether or not Max B is really coming home this year, but if that is the case, there will be a lot of people happily waiting for his arrival.

 

