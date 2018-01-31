TJMS
Guy's Got A Gripe With Black Owned Businesses

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/31/18- Guy Torry loves supporting Black businesses but he’s got a gripe with some Black businesses that have fallen behind in the game! He hates it when they don’t open on time and close early and especially when they run out of something they’re known for!

