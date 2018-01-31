Black Conservative Gets Put In His Place On Fox News For Mentioning Trump’s Porn Star Jump Off

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Conservative Gets Put In His Place On Fox News For Mentioning Trump’s Porn Star Jump Off

Juan Williams got shut down on live television.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

If you are on Fox News, you must always be a mouthpiece for our racist President. Juan Williams, a  Black conservative who even defended Clarence Thomas when he was accused of sexually harassing Anita Hill, learned  this the hard way.

On Fox News with Jesse Watters, Juan Williams talked about Trump’s upcoming State of the Union speech, which aired last night, “I’m just overwhelmed by the winning,” Williams said sarcastically. “It’s been so much winning. So, when I look at the numbers, it’s just so overwhelming. I am thrilled, Jesse, because I understand as his guest he’ll have like Stormy Daniels maybe or how about [accused sexual predator and former RNC treasurer] Steve Wynn.”

Watters’ head almost exploded, saying, “Cheap shot,” clearly putting Juan in his place.  Watters quickly scrambled to change the subject as Juan cowered. Watch the uncomfortable exchange below:

Juan Williams is a registered Democratic but is also a conservative. He was fired from NPR in 2010 after saying  he gets “nervous” when he sees “people who are in Muslim garb” on airplanes — days later, he was hired at Fox News. Juan also tried to write some revisionist history, claiming that Thurgood Marshall was a conservative. Also, he frequently praises Black Republicans.

Juan was accused of sexual harassment in 1992 — maybe that is why he loves Clarence Thomas.

Juan proves even so-called Democrats can be in the sunken place.

SOURCE:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Conservative Gets Put In His Place On Fox News For Mentioning Trump’s Porn Star Jump Off

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
01.31.18
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
 16 hours ago
01.31.18
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy…
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Photos