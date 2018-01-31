Morning Minute: Is Melania Trump The New KFC Colonel?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/31/18- Comedian Chris Paul gives us a recap of how and what President Trump addressed during the State Of The Union. In it, Paul makes the discovery that the first lady Melania Trump looks like the new KFC colonel.

Melania Trump Enters The House Chambers & Unlike Hillary, She Makes A Pantsuit Look Damn Good🤔#SOTU#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/IfqNptJ279 — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) January 31, 2018

