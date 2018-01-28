16-Year-Old Virginia Girl’s Body Found 2 Weeks After Her Parents Say Police Treated Her Like a ‘Runaway’

On Friday, the body of a 16-year-old girl from Virginia has been found less than a mile from where she was last seen.

Fairfax police confirmed that it was Jholie Moussa, who had been missing for about two weeks when police found her body covered in leaves in Woodlawn Park. This was the second time police say they searched the park.

Candle, flowers and stuffed bear for Jholie Moussa set up in front of Woodlawn Park. A mother and daughter from Maryland were so moved they drove over to set up memorial for slain teen. pic.twitter.com/I25914kfJ3 — CoveringTheCorridor (@route1corridor) January 27, 2018

According to NBC 4 Washington, while the police are looking into the murder of this young woman, her parents claim that when they first reported their daughter missing, the authorities shrugged it off. They told them Jholie probably ran away and registered her into the National Crime Information Center database as a runaway juvenile.

“Based on the facts of the case, there is nothing that indicates that Moussa is in any danger,” county police previously said in a statement.

However, it’s obvious that was not the case.

The day Jholie disappeared, she seemed distracted after school her twin, Zhane Moussa, told NBC 4 Washington.

“She was doing my hair and then she stopped, for a good minute, to text some more. Then, out of nowhere, she was like, ‘I gotta go, I gotta go!’” she said.

After she left, Zhane said sent her a text message and got a weird response.

“She texted me that she was going to Norfolk,” Zhane said. “And I’m, like, isn’t that more than 3 hours away?”

However, they found Jholie’s body less than a mile where she was last found.

Her mother, Syreeta Steward, added that she missed a phone call from what appeared to be Jholie, but never heard from her again.

“Normally, she would have responded back to me. If she calls me and I don’t answer, she always follows it up with a text,” Steward said.

While the Fairfax police may have thought Jholie had ran away, the FBI lent a hand in the investigation on day after Jholie’s family posted a plea on Facebook for her to come home:

The authorities haven’t shared any leads with the public, but the Washington Post reports that Cyrille Moussa, Jholie’s father, told a local media outlet that Jholie received a call on Jan. 12 from a 12-year-old boy’s cellphone. The father said the boy later told him a man asked the boy to borrow his phone to place the call.

Naturally, Black Twitter had a lot to say about the way the police handled Jholie’s disappearance:

the fact that we said SHE DID NOT RUN AWAY. And authorities still ignored us and wouldn’t issue out an Amber Alert. We’ll get you your justice baby don’t worry ❤️ #JholieMoussa #ripjholie — 🥥 (@awaycia) January 27, 2018

Jholie Moussa.

16 years old.

So much life ahead of her. So many possibilities.

Virginia, Maryland, D.C. area has a major problem: Child Sex Trafficking.

Multiple Rings kidnap–use & abuse–discard.

May this young woman RIP.

May her family eventually find solace.#JholieMoussa — T.W. Haines (@T_W_Haines) January 27, 2018

RIP JHOLIE: @fairfaxpolice confirm they have found missing 16yo Jholie Moussa’s body. They are investigating her death as a homicide. We’re asking why police said she wasn’t in danger. Latest 8, 10 & 11. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/4Dyo3qylTG — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) January 27, 2018

Jholie Moussa’s family begged for the police dept to take their claims seriously and they didn’t. They found her fucking body today. When I say that I have NO faith in law enforcement as a black girl. I mean NONE! — its just D 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@amazesin_) January 27, 2018

Jholie I’m sorry @fairfaxpolice failed you. I’m sorry someone did this to you. Less than a mile from your home…all they had to do was look. #JholieMoussa pic.twitter.com/AJPMKhtldX — Maya Ann from NCAT. (@FollowMayaAnn) January 27, 2018

Im so ashamed in @fairfaxpolice .. #JholieMoussa was assumed to be a run away when the people closest to her said she didn't run away. Seems to me @fairfaxpolice assumed just cause she's a young black girl that she ran away. NOT EVERY YOUNG GIRL IS A RUNAWAY — Diana Claros (@dianaclxros) January 27, 2018

Julie Parker, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County police, claims that the parents are wrong about the police not taking this case seriously from the beginning.

“Our understanding was that she had voluntarily left home and there were no signs of foul play,” she said.

Well now that’s not the case. Let’s just work to find her killer.

RIP Jholie.

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that the police dropped the ball on this one? Why are police so quick to believe that when Black girls go missing, they must have run away?

