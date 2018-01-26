Celebrating 25 Years Of The TJMS: Charlie Wilson

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Fridays Tom takes a look back at 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Him and Sybil kick back and remember all the good times they’ve had through the years. This Friday they look back at the Sky Shows they’ve had with singer Charlie Wilson!

