Oprah Weighing In On Running For President: “That’s Not For Me”

Karen Clark
Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on CBS '60 minuites.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

There will be no President Oprah.

But she will be on the cover of InStyle, where she discusses how she won’t be running for POTUS.

 

Oprah 2020? "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it," @Oprah tells @LauraBrown99. "I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me. Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, 'When's Oprah going to run?' So Gayle sends me these things, and then she'll go, 'I know, I know, I know! It wouldn't be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.'" Read her full interview at the link in bio. #Oprah

@Oprah models spring’s best looks. So. Much. Fash-ON.

The front row can often be equally as stylish as the runway. Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, British singer and actress Rita Ora, and French actress Karidja Toure all slayed their Chanel looks as they arrived at the show in Paris, France. From pretty prints to professional styles, don't miss their front row style! Which celebs look is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section.  

 

Photos