TJMS
Home > TJMS

Roland Martin: The Hypocrisy Of White Conservative Evangelicals

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

White Conservative Evangelicals who’ve preached the messages of morality and character have now switched their tune and have started to defend Donald Trump in sleeping with the female entertainer Stormy Daniels while married.

Roland Martin talks with Rev. Dr. William Barber about the contradictory message of these pastors and about the #freedantesharp.

“We’ve always had false prophets as far back as Moses against the false prophets of Pharaoh. The slave master religion did the same thing,” explained Barber. “They preached all of this morality and told the slaves to act right while they were doing everything they could to do wrong. Including keeping people in slavery. This so called white evangelical is not even a Christian term.”

Barber continued to break down all the ways in which the false term “white evangelical” has led the church in the wrong direction. “The bottom line if you know the history. If you know this is the gospel agreed not the gospel of Christ, it has deep roots in racism,” informed Barber.

The #freedantesharp has blown up on social media and explains the story of Dante Sharp whose been wrongfully convicted of rape.

“Dante has been in jail for over 20 years for a crime he did not do. He was convicted of murder in Pick county.  The Duke Innocent Project, the case was led by a white women have done all the work and have found that this brother is innocent,” expressed Barber.

He continued, “The lead detective has recanted and said we have accused and convicted the wrong person. The major witness has recanted and said she was coerced to do it at the young age of 15.”

Barber pleads with everyone to get the word out about Dante Sharp’s story so that he can be freed.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Roland Martin: The Hypocrisy Of White Conservative Evangelicals

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Divided The Country After Announcing Oscar…
 2 hours ago
01.24.18
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast'
Toni Braxton Shows Up At Movie Screening With…
 3 hours ago
01.24.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 24 hours ago
01.23.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 day ago
01.23.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Bill Cosby in 2014
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Why Ava Duvernay Is Our Fairy God Mother…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Photos