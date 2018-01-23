That’s What She Said: Ciara Telling Women To Level Up

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/23/18- Recently the internet blew up on singer Ciara after she told her followers to level up if they want to get wifed up. She said this after posting an expert from a John Gray sermon. Sherri Shepherd says she meant that women should get their act together by staying off the pole and to start acting right! Check out the post below.

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:17am PST

❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

