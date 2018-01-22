Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than Half Of What Mo’Nique Was Offered

8 reads Leave a comment
Last week, Mo’Nique asked people to boycott Netflix after she felt low-balled by a $550k offer for a comedy special.
Then Wanda Sykes jumped on Twitter to let Mo’Nique know that she had been offered less than half of that $550k.
