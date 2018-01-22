Entertainment News
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than Half Of What Mo’Nique Was Offered

Karen Clark
8 reads
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Last week, Mo’Nique asked people to boycott  Netflix after she felt low-balled by a $550k offer for a comedy special.

Then Wanda Sykes jumped on Twitter to let Mo’Nique know that she had been offered less than half of that $550k.

 

 

"Low Ball" OFFERS TO WANDA SYKES & MO'NIQUE FROM NETFLIX. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. Luv y'all.

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on

 

 

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California. Your favorite stars from Orange Is The New Black, This Is Us, Black-ish, and more walked the red carpet in style. The hairstyles of our beloved Black actresses ranged from blonde tresses to cropped cuts and even undercuts! We rounded up the top hairstyles and give you the products you need to achieve the look.

 

