Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than Half Of What Mo’Nique Was Offered

Last week, Mo’Nique asked people to boycott Netflix after she felt low-balled by a $550k offer for a comedy special.

Then Wanda Sykes jumped on Twitter to let Mo’Nique know that she had been offered less than half of that $550k.

.@moworldwide, thank you for speaking out. @netflix offered me less than half of your $500k. I was offended but found another home. #EPIX — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 21, 2018

