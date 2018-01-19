Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They Offered Her Less Money Than Chris Rock & Amy Schumer

Karen Clark
8 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Are y’all ready to boycott Netflix or nah?

Mo’Nique is calling for a boycott of the streaming service after they offered her $500k for a comedy special. She took to social media to let people know that she was being discriminated against because of her color and gender.

 

 

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

14 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Amy Schumer , Chris Rock , Dave Chappelle , Mo'Nique , Netflix

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped…
 47 mins ago
01.19.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet
Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They…
 1 hour ago
01.19.18
JIMMY KIMMEL
Out of The Mouths of Babes: Children Speak…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 13 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 15 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 16 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 18 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 20 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 22 hours ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos