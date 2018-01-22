NFL Wrap Up Week 20: Stacking Wins For The Championships!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/22/18- The New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a close game, sending them to the Superbowl. Chris Paul fills you in on the game with week 20 of the NFL Wrap Up.

