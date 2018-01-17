Winter Weather Causes Closings And Delays In The Area

Source: David Sacks / GettyFrom WRAL here are a list of closings and delays in the area for Wednesday January 17.
Alamance Burlington Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Anderson Creek Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Cardinal Charter Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Carolina Career College Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 17
Casa Esperanza Montessori Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Caswell County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Central Park School/Durham Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Central Wake High School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Chatham Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Chatham County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Clinton City Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17
Crosscreek Charter Sch Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Cumberland Co Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Dillard Academy Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Durham Public Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17
East Wake Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Edgecombe County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Endeavor Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Eno River Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Envision Science Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Falls Lake Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Fort Bragg Schools Closed for students on Wednesday, January 17
Franklin County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Gaston College Preparatory Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Granville County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Halifax County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Harnett County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Hawbridge School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Healthy Start Acad/Durham Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17
Henderson Collegiate Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Hertford County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Hoke County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
IDYL Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Johnston County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Kestrel Heights Charter Closed on Wednesday, January 17
KIPP Durham Closed on Wednesday, January 17
KIPP Halifax Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Lee County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Magellan Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Maureen Joy Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Montgomery County Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Wednesday, January 17
Moore County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Neuse Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Northampton Co Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Orange County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Oxford Preparatory School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Peak Charter Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Person County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
PreEminent Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Project Enlightenment Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Raleigh Charter High School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Reaching All Minds Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Research Triangle High Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Robeson Co Public Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17
Rocky Mount Prep School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Roxboro Community School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Sallie B Howard School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Sampson County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17
Southern Wake Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
STARS Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Tammy Lynn School Programs Closed on Wednesday, January 17
The Academy of Moore County Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Triad Math & Science Academ Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Vance Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Vance County Schools Closed Wednesday on Wednesday, January 17
Voyager Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Wake County Public Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Warren County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Wayne County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Weldon City Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Willow Oak Montessori Charter Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Wilson County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Wilson Preparatory Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Woods Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17
Youngsville Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17
