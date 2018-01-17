Winter Weather Causes Closings And Delays In The Area

Source: David Sacks / GettyFrom WRAL here are a list of closings and delays in the area for Wednesday January 17.

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Anderson Creek Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Cardinal Charter Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Carolina Career College Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 17

Casa Esperanza Montessori Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Caswell County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Central Park School/Durham Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Central Wake High School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Chatham Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Chatham County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Clinton City Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17

Crosscreek Charter Sch Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Cumberland Co Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Dillard Academy Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Durham Public Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17

East Wake Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Edgecombe County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Endeavor Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Eno River Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Envision Science Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Falls Lake Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Fort Bragg Schools Closed for students on Wednesday, January 17

Franklin County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Gaston College Preparatory Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Granville County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Halifax County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Harnett County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Hawbridge School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Healthy Start Acad/Durham Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17

Henderson Collegiate Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Hertford County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Hoke County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

IDYL Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Johnston County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Kestrel Heights Charter Closed on Wednesday, January 17

KIPP Durham Closed on Wednesday, January 17

KIPP Halifax Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Lee County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Magellan Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Maureen Joy Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Montgomery County Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Wednesday, January 17

Moore County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Neuse Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Northampton Co Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Orange County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Oxford Preparatory School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Peak Charter Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Person County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

PreEminent Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Project Enlightenment Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Raleigh Charter High School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Reaching All Minds Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Research Triangle High Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Robeson Co Public Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17

Rocky Mount Prep School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Roxboro Community School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Sallie B Howard School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Sampson County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday, January 17

Southern Wake Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

STARS Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Tammy Lynn School Programs Closed on Wednesday, January 17

The Academy of Moore County Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Triad Math & Science Academ Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Vance Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Vance County Schools Closed Wednesday on Wednesday, January 17

Voyager Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Wake County Public Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Warren County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Wayne County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Weldon City Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Willow Oak Montessori Charter Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Wilson County Schools Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Wilson Preparatory Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Woods Charter School Closed on Wednesday, January 17

Youngsville Academy Closed on Wednesday, January 17

