Roland Martin: Why Does Immigration & DACA Need To Be Handled?

On Martin Luther King Jr. day Jorge Garcia stood in the Detroit Michigan Airport in tears as he hugged his sobbing family members. After 30 years of being in the United States, he was being deported to Mexico, a country he doesn’t know.

The problem surrounding immigration and DACA has continued to rise and this situation is no different as the cry for change is louder. Roland Marin talks with Rochelle Riley of the Detroit Free Press on what needs to happen.

“Because he’s too old for DACA they decided that he needed to be deported,” explained Riley. “This is not deportation this is a prison sentence to take this man from his family. To leave them without the breadwinner.”

Both Martin and Riley feel that the democratic party needs to take a stand when it comes to immigration. “Democrats should say ‘we ain’t voting for nothing unless there is a clean DACA bill,” explained Martin.

“If they let this administration and GOP continue to attack children,” explained Riley. “This will halt the momentum that they have going so much.”

Photos