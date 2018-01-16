Huggy Lowdown: Roland Martin Won The LaVar Ball Of Politics Award!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/16/18- Huggy loved watching The 49th NAACP Image Awards and all the winners from that night were amazing. He’s especially happy for Roland Martin who won his 4th Image Award. Huggy says he really won the LaVar Ball of politics award!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: