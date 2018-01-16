TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Roland Martin Won The LaVar Ball Of Politics Award!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/16/18- Huggy loved watching The 49th NAACP Image Awards and all the winners from that night were amazing. He's especially happy for Roland Martin who won his 4th Image Award. Huggy says he really won the LaVar Ball of politics award!

Photos