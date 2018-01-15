Congressman John Lewis Reflects On Martin Luther King Jr.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Activist and politician Congressman John Lewis has worked towards the advancement of African-Americans for many years. He had the privilege of working side by side with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including marching with him in Selma.

“I think Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. would be very disappointed in what is happening in America today. He would say we should be much farther ahead, we should be speaking truth to power,” expressed Lewis.

The work of Dr. King was controversial but so important to exhibit the change needed in the African-American community.

“I feel I have an obligation a mission and a mandate to do what I can…We must protect his legacy,” said Lewis.

